Irrfan Khan who was ready to donate organs for Vinod Khanna, mourns the actor’s sudden demise

Irrfan Khan mourns the death of one of the handsomest actors, Vinod Khanna. Irrfan Khan mourns the death of one of the handsomest actors, Vinod Khanna.

The death of Vinod Khanna came as a shocking news for everyone in the Bollywood industry. Irrfan Khan who had been one of the huge admirers of the actor expressed his grief on social media. “Heartbreaking to know that the man who charmed the screens and our hearts, is no more. Hope you’re happy, where ever you are #VinodKhanna..,” wrote Irrfan Khan.

He was ready to donate his organs to Vinod Khanna if that helped. A few months ago, a picture of Vinod Khanna looking frail and in the hospital become the most shared thing on the internet. The actor seemed to be very unwell in the image. Irrfan Khan, who was then at the promotions his film Hindi Medium had said that he considered Vinod Khanna one of the most beautiful people in the entire industry and if he had to, he would readily donate his organs.

Heartbreaking to know that the man who charmed the screens and our hearts, is no more. Hope you’re happy, where ever you are #VinodKhanna.. pic.twitter.com/wYlPO7xtRE — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 27, 2017

“My good wishes and prayers with him. I hope he gets well soon. If needed, I’ll donate one of my organs to him. I think he is the most beautiful person in the entire industry,” the Inferno actor had said back then. Vinod Khanna had been one of the most charismatic actors back in his time. He started his career in Bollywood with supporting roles, but later managed to build a strong fan base and was known as a popular hero.

As a mark of respect to one of the most loved actors of Bollywood, filmmakers Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali decided to cancel the screening of one of India’s most awaited films.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 6:51 pm

