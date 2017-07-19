Irrfan Khan wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan, here’s how the actor sees himself in Vikrant Massey

Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in Piku. Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in Piku.

Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Vikrant Massey, in an interview to Firstpost, spoke about how he aspires to be like Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who have won the faith of the audience and investors. Replying to Vikrant, Irrfan wrote that he does not require to be someone else but as he said so, one of his friends reminded him of how at one point in time, he aspired to become Amitabh Bachchan.

Irrfan wrote to Vikrant Massey, “Best wishes for finding yourself where you become the inspiration rather than an Irrfan or Mr.Bachchan.” In response to which, his Twitter follower wrote, “Did this remind you of the day you first saw @SrBachchan shooting as a schoolboy and went back with a lot of thoughts, @irrfank ? :)” To which, Irrfan wrote that it was the first thought that went through his mind, “How did you know??? That was the first thought floated in my head.”

On the work front, Irrfan has couple of films in his kitty. The actor would be seen in The Song of Scorpions, which narrates a tale of love and revenge. The film will have its world premiere at the forthcoming 70th edition of Locarno Film Festival. The Song Of Scorpions, which has been extensively shot in Rajasthan, is helmed by Anup Singh, and also features Iranian beauty Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman and Tillotama Shome.

He is also shooting for his next Hollywood project, The Puzzle. The actor will be seen alongside actress Kelly Macdonald in the movie.

