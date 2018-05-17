Irrfan Khan’s latest tweet for Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar has gone viral

Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to wish luck to his Karwaan’s co-actors. Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to wish luck to his Karwaan’s co-actors.

Irrfan Khan, who is combating Neuroendocrine Tumour, has a message for his film Karwaan’s co-actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. He has wished best for both the stars who are making their debut in Bollywood with Ronnie Screwvala’s production Karwaan. In his tweet, he wrote, “Beginnings have the innocence that experience can’t buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ‘ …. Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala.” This is Irrfan’s first tweet after he released an official statement about his rare disease two and a half months back. The actor is in London for the treatment.

Replying to Irrfan’s tweet, the heartthrob of the south cinema, Dulquer wrote, “Thank you so much sir ! Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!” Just like Dulquer, many fans of the National Award winning star has wished for his recovery and has showered him with best wishes. Rapper and singer Baadshah also replied to Irrfan’s tweet and wrote, “So happy to see you back sir! Wishing you a speedyyyy recovery :)”

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can’t buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ‘ …. Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

Thank you so much sir ! Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 16, 2018

So happy to see you back sir! Wishing you a speedyyyy recovery :) — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) May 16, 2018

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan is scheduled for an August 10 release. It is a story of three people with distinct character traits who are thrown together on a road trip. While sharing the poster of the films, the makers described the film as “3 lost souls on a journey of a lifetime”. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. Apart from Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila, the light-hearted comedy also stars Kriti Kharbanda in a pivotal role.

The last Irrfan’s fans heard from him was when he officially tweeted about him suffering from cancer. On March 5, his tweet read, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Last seen in madcap comedy Blackmail, Irrfan also has another movie with Deepika Padukone in his kitty but filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has pushed back the film in the wake of Irrfan’s health.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd