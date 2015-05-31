Irrfan Khan to miss ‘Jurassic World’ promotions in India

Actor Irrfan Khan is shooting for his foreign project ‘Inferno’ in Budapest. It will keep him away from promoting his forthcoming film ‘Jurassic World’ in India.

Apart from promotional activities, the actor, who is being lauded for his latest film ‘Piku’, will also miss its Indian premiere.

“There is a big launch planned by the studio. However, from the schedule that Irrfan is in between right now, it is unlikely that he would be able to be a part of it. He is certain he will make it for the international premiere with the rest of the cast,” said a source.

There were a few other promotional activities planned too, but apart from attending two international film premieres, the actor won’t be able to do any promotions in India, read a statement.

Irrfan, who has created a route for himself in the west through films like ‘The Namesake’, ‘A Mighty Heart’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, will be attending the film’s premiere in Paris.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, ‘Jurassic World’ also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The new film is set 22 years after the ‘park’ opened. The science fiction adventure film will hit theatres on June 12.

Meanwhile, Irrfan is busy with ‘Inferno’, a film adaptation of Dan Brown’s book, being directed by Ron Howard. The ‘Haider’ actor will be sharing screen space with Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the film.

