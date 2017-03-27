Irrfan Khan: Theatre put me onto a path of self-discovery

Irrfan Khan who has given some stunning performances in Hindi movies shared a deep insight about theatre and its contribution to his life. Irrfan Khan who has given some stunning performances in Hindi movies shared a deep insight about theatre and its contribution to his life.

On world’s theatre day, actor Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to pay his gratitude to the theatre. The actor who has given some stunning performances in Hindi movies shared a deep insight about theatre and its contribution to his life. He shared on Twitter, “Theatre put me onto a path of self-discovery.”

Irrfan is currently busy with his next film Hindi Medium. The actor is in Georgia and took to Twitter to share an on-location picture. “Hello from #Georgia… #hindimedium,” tweeted Irrfan, alongside his selfie from Georgia’s famous landmark, Bridge of Peace. Hindi Medium also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The movie is directed by has been co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar. Hindi Medium will be directed by Saket Chaudhary and is slated to release on May 12.

Theatre put me onto a path of self discovery. #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/CnLcl6v44G — Irrfan (@irrfank) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Doob: No Bed of Roses starring Irrfan Khan and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki released their first poster and it looks interesting. The drama is about two families that realise their love for each other after the death of the patriarch. The film is said to be loosely based on writer Humayun Ahmed’s life. Many even thought that this was a biopic, which was later denied by the director.

Also Read:Sunil Grover takes a jibe at Kapil Sharma: I am watching the tamasha, it’s entertaining

Irrfan will be seen on the silver screen after his splendid performance in Madaari. The film produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan Khan under the banners Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films was shot in multiple locations in Bangladesh like Dhaka, Chittagong Hill Tracts, and Sylhet. However, the film has been banned in Bangladesh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd