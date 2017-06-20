Irrfan Khan shooting for Puzzle in New York

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Hindi Medium with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Hindi Medium with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan is shooting in New York for his next Hollywood project Puzzle. Irrfan on Monday night shared a photograph on Twitter of himself along with the film’s cameraman Chris Norr, who has been the director of photography for the 2012 British-American horror film “Sinister”.

“With our cameraman Chris Norr at upper West New York shooting movie ‘Puzzle’ life of an actor. New York. Movie shooting,” he captioned the image. Puzzle will tell the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

The actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald. Irrfan was last seen onscreen in “Hindi Medium”, a quirky tale which talks about how the education system is creating a divide in the society. The film also featured Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in a pivotal role.

“I was looking for a subject in Hollywood which would be new. And I was waiting for it… Such a film has come to me after a long time. It has aspects that I haven’t done as an actor. This movie gives those chances to me. I am very excited and looking forward to do it,” Irrfan told The Times Of India in an interview earlier. Irrfan was last seen in Hindi Medium co-starring Saba Qamar. The film has so far collected Rs 67.46 crore as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

