Irrfan Khan readily agreed for the ‘Party Song’ video: AIB’s Rohan Joshi

“AIB” were in news for their “Roast” of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, which created a lot of controversy.

Rohan Joshi, member of the comedy group “AIB”, said it was not difficult to rope in actor Irrfan Khan for their humorous spoof on party numbers of Bollywood.

Titled, “Party Song”, the video features Khan ditching his intense image and dancing with scantily clad women.

“This was something that we wanted to do. We had the song ready and wanted someone who was completely off the radar for party songs. So we went to him, made him listen to the song and he agreed.

There was no struggle, back story, or tears. It all just happened,” the comedian told media persons here.

Joshi was in the capital to announce the “Super 40” comedians selected for “Comedy Hunt”, India’s next big comedy stars on YouTube.

But the comedian feels that there will always be a generation gap.

“What is happening in comedy is what happens to every generation. You will see a generation of fault line where you’ll see certain people from Bollywood who get it (the roast), who intrinsically understand comedy, parody and also understand that it doesn’t mean anything.

“Then there are some other set of conservative ones who don’t get it. and I think we have to respect them both. If somebody doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to do it,” he said.

Comedian Gursimran Khamba, who founded the group along with Tanmay Bhatt, said the audience just want a good show and do not care about any controversy.

“To be honest, nobody cares. Nobody goes ‘oh the infamous thing which happened’. They just say its funny or its not. There is nothing much to it.”

Joshi also said that it is important in comedy, especially in a roast, that the wavelength should match.

“Arjun and Ranveer have grown up watching the same comedy which we have. As a result of which the roast happened.

“In Irrfan’s case, I think he didn’t care because his last movie made USD 1 billion at the box office so you stop caring what people think about you.”

Khamba, however, said that even though they have worked with Bollywood celebrities, they consciously try not to plug their movies in the videos.

“There is a definite shift in how movie studios view YouTube now. We had done a Yash Raj video, for the ‘Dhoom 3’ parody. That time they said they won’t allow us to do it. We did it and the song went viral.

“Ever since then, it is a standard practice for movie studios to get in touch with content creators and ask them to promote. Our internal policy is we don’t promote films. We are willing to work with stars and make content which we find interesting. But we don’t plug the film.”

“AIB” has in the past made viral videos with actress Alia Bhatt, director Anurag Kashyap and a podcast with comedian Johnny Lever.

Stand-up comedians, Kanan Gill and Biswa, of “Pretentious Movie Reviews” were also present at the event.

The finale of “Comedy Hunt” will happen on September 30, at NCPA, Mumbai, were top 5 comedians will be announced.

