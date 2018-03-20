Irrfan Khan’s faith in God remains unshaken as he undergoes treatment

Irrfan Khan is diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. Irrfan Khan is diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour.

After posting about his rare disease and his promise to return with his stories soon, Irrfan Khan shared some inspiring words on his Instagram account. The philosophical post of the Piku actor hinted at his faith in the almighty while he fights his battle against his rare disease. Irrfan is diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour.

In the post, Irrfan shared a Rainer Maria Rilke poem, “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke.”

In his earlier tweet, Irrfan also mentioned that he will be leaving the country for his treatment. Since then there have been speculations about where the actor has taken off for his treatment. Irrfan put an end to all the rumours about his health as he tweeted, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

A few days back the actor’s wife also took to Facebook to request people to not speculate about her husband’s health and called him a ‘warrior’. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has signed the actor for his next, also tweeted and said that he won’t start filming his movie the Irrfan is back after his treatment. He wrote, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.”

Abhinay Deo, the director of Irrfan’s upcoming release Blackmail, told PTI, “I met him and he is fine and in good spirits. We all know that he is unwell. He is away for his treatment. We should respect the privacy of the family. We are hoping that he will be with us on April 6, watching the film.”

Blackmail releases on April 6.

