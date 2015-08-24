Presents Latest News

Irrfan Khan pleased with audiences’ reactions to ‘Talvar’

Irrfan Khan is pleased with the response he has received from fans who are now eagerly waiting for the release of 'Talvar'.

Known for his good choice of roles and the kind of film’s he has done, Irrfan Khan has been part of the revolution that is being observed in Bollywood.

The trailer of Irrfan’s upcoming film, ‘Talvar’ was recently released and fans were quite excited to see the actor in the role of an investigation officer. Irrfan is pleased with the response he has received from fans who are now eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

‘Talvar’ is inspired by the real life murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talvar and domestic help Hemraj Banjade.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Talvar’ also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Tabu and Sohum Shah.

