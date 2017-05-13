Irrfan Khan: Persona of cinema has changed now

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming movie Hindi Medium Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming movie Hindi Medium

Actor Irrfan Khan, who will next be seen in the upcoming film Hindi Medium, says the persona of cinema has changed and that’s why schools and parents are willingly showing films to children. “I never thought in my life that I will shoot a film inside a school as films were never welcomed in schools and watching them was not considered a good thing,” Irrfan said here on Friday.

“But, today the persona of cinema has changed. Now those types of films are being made which parents can show to their children,” he added. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.

“My experience shooting for Hindi Medium was very smooth. I am thankful to all the students, who cooperated with us during the shooting. When you go to any school, you are reminded of your own childhood days. I really enjoyed shooting for this film,” Irrfan said.

Irfan Khan has recently also bagged another Hollywood project with Marc Turtletaub. He will be starring in Puzzle, based on an Argentine movie, Rompecabezas. It was directed by Natalia Smirnoff and came out in 2012. He has also been a part of Inferno, Life of Pi and even Jurrasic World.

In the movie Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan is trying to prepare his daughter to take admission in an English medium school. Her mother, played by actress Saba Qamar, feels that English isn’t a language but a class. She decides to take her daughter away from her father, lest she is unable to become a part of that class.

The movie is scheduled for release on May 19.

