Irrfan Khan makes Instagram debut and it’s not about pouts and selfies, see photo

Fed up of usual self-indulgent poses, pouts and postures of Bollywood stars on Instagram? Thanks to Irrfan Khan, the world of Instagram will be more insightful and witty from today. The actor just made his debut on photo sharing platform. And we wonder why it took so long for one of the most luminous actors in the film industry to make this debut? So what kind of Instagram account will Irrfan Khan have?

His first two posts are essentially about Irrfan’s love for his craft. The first post is not about his love for theatre or serious cinema, but an ode to Bollywood classic, Sholay. These are not your regular selfie or behind-the-scenes movie shots. In the first post: a young Irrfan is dressed as Veeru trying to strike the famous pose from Sholay. Irrfan is unrecognisable in the second post, he is seated on a horse and trying hard to be like Rajesh Khanna. Irrfan shares this picture with an interesting anecdote, “Somebody told me that to be an actor you must know horse riding … so whenever I went to ride (or learn to ride – which I didn’t at that time), I made it a point that when I sat on the horse … my look would be inspired by Rajesh Khannaji …. ;) Hero toh banna hi tha.”

Irrfan Khan believes in brevity. The actor has a keen ability to say many things with very few words. So when he was invited by AIB to try some new internet memes, the actor was spot on. His internet memes became instantly hit. Even though as there is no dearth of Bollywood stars on Instagram, few have managed to carve out a distinct personality using it. For most stars, it’s a usual chaos that gives us a glimpse of hurly-burly of their daily life.

With Irrfan Khan making this interesting debut on Instagram, we would also like to see these actors on Instagram: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseeruddin Shah, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

