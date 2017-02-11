Irrfan Khan is shooting with ‘fairy queen’ and we are super excited about his next film. See pic

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen as part of a light-hearted romantic travelogue directed by Tanuja Chandra. Irrfan Khan will soon be seen as part of a light-hearted romantic travelogue directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Out of all the Khan’s in the industry, it is Irrfan Khan who keeps surprising his fans with all kinds of performances. Be it a police officer in Gunday, Jazbaa, New York or Talvar, or a common man in Madaari, The Lunchbox or Namesake, the actor has proved that he is a powerhouse of talent.

While a lot has been kept under wraps about his upcoming projects, seems like Irrfan is all set to give us an entertaining 2017. The actor’s next is a romantic comedy, a genre he has explored only subtly in Piku opposite Deepika Padukone. He will soon be seen as part of a light-hearted romantic travelogue directed by Tanuja Chandra.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The untitled film recently went on floors in Rajasthan, and its crew is currently shooting in Rewari. Irrfan took to social media sharing a picture from the location, in an uber cool avatar sporting a hat and sunglasses. What grabs the eye is the post’s caption. Irrfan is sitting against the Fairy Queen which is the oldest running steam engine in India.

“Shooting in Rewari with ‘ fairy queen ‘ oldest working steam engine 1855,” tweeted Irrfan Khan in his new look.

Shooting in Rewari with ‘ fairy queen ‘ oldest working steam engine 1855 pic.twitter.com/UL2j7LYHHz — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 10, 2017

Irrfan Khan is also one Indian actor whose talent had been recognised in Hollywood. In 2016, he worked alongside Hollywood star Tom Hanks in Inferno, based on a Dan Brown novel.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium will make you think, watch poster

His other Hollywood films include Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spiderman, Life Of Pi and Jurassic World.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd