Irrfan Khan not consulting Ayurveda doctor, says the actor’s spokesperson

Actor Irrfan Khan, who is combating Neuroendocrine Tumour, is not consulting any Ayurveda doctors, contrary to reports of the same, said his spokesperson.

The statement released by the actor’s spokesperson read, “As suggested by recent news reports, Mr. Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever. It is unacceptable to be using someone’s illness for your own publicity and personal gain. Like Irrfan khan’s previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife’s statement for any further update”.

A while ago the critically-acclaimed actor had tweeted about his condition, asking fans and loved ones for their wishes, and requesting people to not speculate over the issue too much, as he himself would keep everyone updated about what’s actually going on.

Irrfan, who was supposed to start working on an upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj project with Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, flew out of the country recently to tend to his situation. While Deepika asked everyone to pray for Irrfan’s well-being, Bhardwaj tweeted saying that the film’s shoot will begin once warrior Irrfan returns as a “winner”.

Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018

