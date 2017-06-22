Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium to release in parts of South America, Africa

Hindi Medium with limited publicity was successful largely owing to word of mouth promotion Hindi Medium with limited publicity was successful largely owing to word of mouth promotion

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium is set to release in parts of Asian markets, rest of Europe, parts of South America and some parts of Africa. Written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium had received rave national and international reviews. Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crore overseas in international markets like Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It is now to set foot into unconventional markets on foreign shores.

“Hindi Medium is a very relevant story for the audience in the overseas market… the subject hits the right chord without being too preachy,” Vibha Chopra, Head at Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), said in a statement. Chopra added: “While Hindi Medium has made inroads in many traditional markets, we are keen to take it to non-traditional overseas markets too. Despite all the clutter of films that surrounded Hindi Medium in the overseas market, it becomes even more imperative that a great movie like this isn’t lost.”

Released in India on May 19, the story of Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society. Hindi Medium was released with limited promotion and became a hit primarily owing to word of mouth publicity. It was also embroiled in a controversy when several people accused it for having similarities with a Bengali movie, Ramdhanu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App