Hindi Medium song Oh Ho Ho Ho: Irrfan Khan’s baraati mode is on, revives Sukhbir’s foot-tapping number

Hindi Medium song Oh Ho Ho Ho gets back Sukhbir’s swag and Irrfan Khan’s much-loved desi avatar. Hindi Medium song Oh Ho Ho Ho gets back Sukhbir’s swag and Irrfan Khan’s much-loved desi avatar.

Do you remember the iconic song Ishq Tera Tadpaave by Sukhbir that had made us dance endlessly in every party, weddings and gatherings? Well, it is back and we assure that it would still make you feel as energetic as ever because the makers of the film have kept the original track untouched. And what works as the cherry on the top is Irrfan Khan who owns the screen and gets in the desi avatar with some baraati moves to make himself feel at home in a high-society party.

The song also features Sukhbir, who was last seen in a single Gal Ban Gayi, which featured Vidyut Jammwal and Urvashi Rautela.

To those who are unaware abut the theme of the film, Hindi Medium represents the disparity in the society among the English and Hindi speaking citizens. It brings out front how people are looked down upon if they are not fluent in English. We see characters emphasising on the fact that English is no more a language but a status symbol. Apart from that, Irrfan, who would be sharing the screen with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, would also talk about the education system and how it has reduced to being just a business rather than a fount of knowledge.

Watch | Irrfan Khan dance to Sukhbir’s Oh Ho Ho:

While Irrfan has begun promotions of Hindi Medium, he revealed that Saba would be soon flying to India to promote the film, “I was told that she (Saba Qamar) has applied for the visa and she will be arriving soon, I am not sure when she will come, but she is expected to be here soon!”

Directed by Saket Choudhary, the film which was first supposed to release on May 12, will now release on May 19, 2017.

