Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium not a copy of Ramdhanu, says director Saket Chaudhary

Director Saket Chaudhary has denied rumours that his upcoming film Hindi Medium, starring actor Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead, is copied from 2014 Bengali family drama film Ramdhanu.

“‘Hindi Medium’ is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. This inequality is created on the basis of English — schools versus regional language schools, private schools versus government schools,” Chaudhary said in a statement.

“We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material. I would request everyone involved to not rush to a judgement without ascertaining the facts. And the facts can easily be confirmed by watching ‘Hindi Medium’ on May 12,” he added.

The trailer of Hindi Medium was released on Friday, leading to talks about similarities between the two films.

Ramdhanu, co-directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, dealt with the story of a worried mother who is trying hard to get her 5-year-old son admitted to a reputed English medium school, but he fails to pass the admission test and his application gets rejected. Her husband, a middle-class shop owner who also cannot speak English later makes various attempts to fulfil his wife’s desire, including trying to bribe the school authorities.

At the trailer launch of the film, Irrfan spoke about the kind of student he used to be during his school-life, “My teachers and classmates didn’t even know that I existed. I was a very ‘lost’ child, nobody knew where I was. When my teachers would ask me my name, they could never hear me, and they used to then scold me and ask me to talk loudly!”

