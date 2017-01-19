Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium will make you think, watch poster

Irrfan Khan reportedly plays a shopkeeper in Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan reportedly plays a shopkeeper in Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan has released a new poster of his upcoming film, Hindi Medium. This time, unlike the previous glimpses we had from the film, the poster has a deeper meaning. While on one hand we have a perfectly polished shoe portraying the well-to do middle class, on the other we have footwear that barely covers a bruised foot. Beyond the imagery, there’s also a strong one-liner on the poster, which reads, “Cheating, Lying. The parents who will do anything to get their children into right school.”

Well, it seems that the film will focus on the education system of our country and the issues revolving around it. Irrfan’s films have always been thought provoking in nature and this also promises to leave a perfect impact on our minds.

Hindi Medium also marks Pakistani actor Saba Qamar’s debut film. The film is the story of a couple from Chandni Chowk who wants to be included in Delhi’s elite society.

Teaser poster of #HindiMedium. Stars Irrfan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar. Directed by Saket Chaudhary. 12 May 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/ACkI9JFEkc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2017

The film has been directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed Shaadi Ke Side Effects, starring Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar. Saba has earlier worked in films including Manto and Lahore Se Aagey. The actor has also featured in several hit Pakistani serials including Dastaan co-starring Fawad Khan. The film is scheduled for May 12 release this year.

At present, Irrfan Khan is shooting for The Song of Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh. In the film, the actor, who plays the camel trader, will be seen with the popular Iranian actress-musician Golshifteh Farahani.

