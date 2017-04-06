I only wanted the janjaal of school to get over: Irrfan Khan

At the trailer launch of Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan reveals he was one of the lost child in school. At the trailer launch of Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan reveals he was one of the lost child in school.

The trailer of Hindi Medium, a Saket Chaudhary film, released today at the Twitter blue room in Mumbai. The film has Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar are in the lead roles. At the launch event, Irrfan was present along with producer Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar. However, Qamar was missing and won’t be seen promoting the film because of the ban on Pakistani actors in India. Questioned about this, Irrfan said, “Don’t you think it is unfortunate that she is not here? You guys also understand, so you tell me how you feel.” Adding to this, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “We finished the film early last year, and everything was fine then, but now it is unfortunate. But we have Irrfan and he will be the hero and the heroine of this film.”

Irrfan Khan also opened up about how he was as a student since the film is about schooling, and admission woes. He said, “My teachers and classmates didn’t even know that I existed. I was a very ‘lost’ child, nobody knew where I was. When my teachers would ask me my name, they could never hear me, and they used to then scold me and ask me to talk loudly! ‘

I was a shy kid. I still remember how as a child I always wanted to grow up and get rid of the janjaal (daily rut)! This was also because we used to go to school early in the morning so I had to leave at 6 am and my school would get over at 3pm, but we could only leave school at 4.30 pm. By the time I reached home, the day was over. My younger brother would tell me how he flew kites and had fun, but I didn’t get to do all that. I would only wonder when I would get to fly kites.”

