Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium made tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Irrfan Khan is one actor who might not fall in the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or the Kapoors, yet he manages to hog headlines, sometimes even more than others. Right now, his power-packed performance in his latest release Hindi medium is making news. Irrfan, who was seen hard selling the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, is not sitting back and reaping the fruits of his labour. Yes, his hard work is paying off as the film is getting a strong word of mouth.

The movie has been directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is the story about the lives of a middle class couple who wish to enter the likes of the elite. They believe that the way to make this happen would be through a high-class education in English for their young daughter and hence begins the tale.

Hindi Medium has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh. “I am overwhelmed that the government of Madhya Pradesh and the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has helped us make the movie tax free in Madhya Pradesh…,” producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. Directed by Saket Chaudhary “Hindi Medium” is a slice of life comedy based in Delhi.

Irrfan and Saba play Raj and Mita who do everything in their power to ensure their daughter receives the best education. “This is great news…The more people watch it the more the importance of speaking our national language, Hindi gets highlighted and comes into realization,” producer Dinesh Vijan said.

