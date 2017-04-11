Irrfan Khan goes ‘high class’ in Tenu Suit Suit Karda. Watch Hindi Medium song teaser here

Irrfan Khan shares a glimpse of Hindi Medium song, Suit by Guru Randhawa. Irrfan Khan shares a glimpse of Hindi Medium song, Suit by Guru Randhawa.

If Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Hindi Medium’s trailer had made you laugh and think at the same time then get ready to groove to its song, and we are sure this one needs no introduction. Hindi Medium will feature a Punjabi track by Guru Randhawa called Suit, which has been part of our playlist and chartbuster lists ever since it was launched by the artist.

In the film, the song features Irrfan, who is trying to find his way into ‘high-class society’ to get his daughter admitted to an English medium school. With him, Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is also seen trying to go high-brow. The actor looks extremely dapper in a suit and yes, we can definitely say that Irrfan ‘tenu suit suit karda.’

Guru took to his Twitter account on the day of trailer launch and expressed his excitement about the song being featured in the film. “I am so excited and honoured to share the screen space with Irrfan Khan. My song has become so big now because of him. Cannot thank him enough and cannot wait for May 12.”

Hindi Medium is a satire on Indian education system and the struggle a middle-class family has to go through in order to keep up with their society. The film has been directed by Saket Chaudhary, and its trailer received a great response not only from the audience but also from Irrfan’s contemporaries. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan praised the trailer and work of Saba. She wrote on Twitter, “Irfan khan and Saba Qamar what a combo! Lots of love and luck. Oh and Saba Saba Saba shine on shine on shine on.”

Even Mawra Hocane praised the trailer. She wrote, “Looks so so promising!!! ❤❤❤ Excellent Trailer!!!! @irrfank #SabaQamar Love the chemistry & organic Vibe.”

