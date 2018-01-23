Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan to release on June 1

Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles.

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan is all set to release on June 1, 2018. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Karwaan belongs to the slice-of-life genre, where three oddballs try and find some balance in life by going on an unconventional journey.

While Irrfan has had a successful run in the industry with his last two releases Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium, Karwaan will be Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s first Hindi feature film. Debuting along with him in the film will be internet sensation Mithila Palkar.

Not only the actors, but the captain of the ship, director Akash Khurana, will also be working on his first full-length feature film with Karwaan.

The movie has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. The actors are excited about the project and are already done with the entire shoot.

Mithila had earlier shared a cute selfie with her co-stars, Irrfan and Dulquer. She had captioned the picture as, “Official film wrap celebration tha, how could I not have dragged these two into a selfie? Thank you for being awesome, you two! #Karwaan.”

“Honestly, I do not take my stardom seriously, only work. I know my fans love me because of my work. Yes, if they are my fans, they will come to watch me in theaters even if the film is not so good…But if I am continuously delivering bad films, no one will come to watch me,” Dulquer had said at an event.

It was also recently confirmed that Dulquer has signed another Bollywood project with Sonam Kapoor. The two will be seen sharing screen space in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book The Zoya Factor.

“He (Dulquer) is on board but we will make an official announcement about him and the film in a week or so. We are waiting for Padmaavat (row) to settle down (the film releases this Friday) and after that, we will announce the film,” a source told indianexpress.com.

