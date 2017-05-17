Irrfan Khan can do anything: From AIB meme video to Litbit video, here are Hindi Medium actor’s hilarious efforts

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has met his AIB buddies again. Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has met his AIB buddies again.

Irrfan Khan can do anything. Now, take a pause, turn that piercing gaze to the person standing opposite you and say it again, Irrfan Khan can do anything. He can play a daku or a policeman, a billionaire owner of a dinosaur park or a middle class man living a humdrum existence in Mumbai. He does all of that without breaking a sweat. Sometimes Irrfan does it so well, we wonder why we don’t see more of him in those Rs 100-crore films. Well, he has starred in Rs 1000-crore ones out there in Hollywood but that is a story for another day.

For now, he has gone Hindi Medium as a Chandni Chowk, Hindi-speaking man whose life is Hindi but wife is English. He needs the crowd that lives off viral videos to go watch his film so he met his AIB buddies again.

Watch Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan’s new AIB meme video:

Remember a video that had Irrfan Khan’s face, AIB’s name and jokes at the expense of every Bollywood hit song from those days. So, now, we have AIB and Irrfan coming together again and Irrfan is clear, he can do anything. AIB comes up with a brilliant idea to make Irrfan a meme. Actually, a lot of memes. A lot of viral memes that we like and share on social media everyday. And what did Irrfan say? What else other than the fact that Irrfan can do anything. That is right before he did everything — from Amrish Puri’s Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe to Gormint Bik Gayi Hai aunty. He did it so well that we wondered again, if his Hindi Medium is anything like the promotions Irrfan has been busy with, it should be a hit.

Watch AIB : Every Bollywood Party Song feat. Irrfan Khan

And AIB video is not the only one that we are quoting here. Irrfan did another video with Filter Copy which had him marketing LitBit, single weapon that teaches you English and destroys generation gap.

And of course, there was the epic A for Apple video that Irrfan shared.

But after all the promotions, can Irrfan Khan’s film fight off Baahubali 2 threat at the box office? Hey, don’t you know Irrfan Khan can do anything.

