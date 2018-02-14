Blackmail teaser: Why are men chasing a bare-chested Irrfan Khan?

Irrfan Khan’s Blackमेल teaser is quite promising. Irrfan Khan’s Blackमेल teaser is quite promising.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Irrfan Khan has given a perfect gift to his fans. The actor shared the teaser of his next film, Blackmail, directed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo. The short teaser begins with a bare-chested Irrfan in a pair of boxer shorts and a paper bag covering his face, running away from a group of men. Now, we might that he has been caught red-handed while stealing something but Irrfan makes it very clear that the men are not chasing him because of any rape or murder but because of a ‘historical kaand’ he has committed. Well, what is Irrfan’s blunder?

The teaser is crisp and short promising yet another fun watch from Irrfan. Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to share the teaser saying, “The teaser of my next film, a quirky comedy titled #Blackमेल. Directed by #AbhinayDeo. Produced by @tseries & RDP Motion Pictures. Trailer on Feb 22 “.

Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao among others.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures, Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

