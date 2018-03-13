We will release Irrfan’s Blackmail on April 6: Makers

Bhushan Kumar shared that despite his health, Irrfan Khan wants Blackmail to release on time. Bhushan Kumar shared that despite his health, Irrfan Khan wants Blackmail to release on time.

Irrfan Khan-starrer “Blackmail” will release as per schedule, the makers have announced after meeting the actor. Irrfan, 51, recently announced that he was fighting a rare disease in a Twitter post. Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo met Irrfan, whose ill health had led to speculation about his upcoming projects.

According to the filmmakers, Irrfan told them to go ahead with the planned release of the film. “I recently met Irrfan and even though he is battling his health, he was very excited about the initial response to the trailer and songs of ‘Blackmail’ and was very keen that we released the film in the best possible way on April 6 as scheduled. We are all praying for him and I am confident that he will sit with us and watch the film on April 6. Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release Blackmail on April 6 in the best possible manner,” Bhushan Kumar said.

Earlier, Irrfan had tweeted saying, ““Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.”

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he added.

Besides Irrfan, the film features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya and Pradhuman Singh. The film is produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures.

