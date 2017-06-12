Irrfan Khan’s banned Bangladeshi film Doob: No Bed of Roses to premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival

Irrfan Khan’s Doob: No Bed of Roses will be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival. Irrfan Khan’s Doob: No Bed of Roses will be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s maiden collaboration with acclaimed Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, titled Doob: No Bed of Roses, is struggling to get a release in Bangladesh but in a good news for the movie, it will be screened at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. The movie, which is said to be loosely based on Bangladeshi writer-director Humayun Ahmed who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior, has been co-produced by Irrfan. Farooki has, however, denied that the film is a biopic.

Taking to Twitter to share a new poster of the love story, Irrfan also shared with fans, “#Doob will be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival .. Here’s the poster…” The film also stars Bangladeshi actors Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachi and Bengali actor Parno Mittra. Doob has been produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films respectively. In February, the news broke that the movie had been banned by Bangladeshi government.

According to US news website variety.com, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation’s (BFDC) Joint Venture Preview Committee approved the script of the movie on March 8, 2016, after which the film went into production. The completed film was previewed for the BFDC on February 12, 2017, and received a No Objection Certificate on February 15. But just a day later, the BFDC sent the producers a letter stating that the certificate had been cancelled due to a letter from the Bangladesh Information Ministry.

The variety.com report claims they have had access to the film and it starts with a disclaimer that the film has no resemblance to any real life characters alive or dead. Farooki, who is known in Bangladeshi cinema for works like Television and Ant Story, is now taking the matter to court.

