Irrfan Khan and AIB to team up again for 10-part mini series

The last time when one of Bollywood’s most talented actors Irrfan Khan teamed up with the comedians of All India Bakchod, they totally burned the concept of party songs in Indian films, and his fans got a clear glimpse that he too has the swag for doing party songs, wearing shiny shoes and glittery jackets, but (thankfully) he preferred otherwise.

Irrfan Khan is going to team with AIB yet again for an original series titled The Ministry which will be written by the creative group of comedians. The show is a political satire, that will be shot in March 2017 and the product will premiere sometime in the middle of next year. Considering that this is AIB, whose founders, (Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya and Rohan Joshi) are known for being politically incorrect while mocking the various stereotypes in our culture and institutions, we can expect it to leave us in splits.

The team of All India Bakchod is still remembered for their roast show on YouTube, which created a massive controversy for cracking the most deviant jokes while mocking the celebrities who came to watch them perform.

Since then the team has worked towards building up that level of cultural prestige in the viral world of social media, which made you want to watch their show and be the first one to tweet about it.

Irrfan Khan coming onboard will only add to its long list of elite actors who have never shied in getting associated with the group.

