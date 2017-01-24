Irada trailer: Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi film looks intriguing, watch video

The film is directed by Aparnaa Singh. Irada will be released on February 17. The film is directed by Aparnaa Singh. Irada will be released on February 17.

When Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi shared the screen in films Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya, they brought a rare novelty to those stories. Both actors are teaming once again for their upcoming film Irada. At first glance, the film looks impressive in an intriguing way. One feels an urge for the second viewing as the trailer has a tightly-knit knot of complex characters. Like most films in recent years, Irada endeavours to unearth secrets that dwell in any city.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge and Rajesh Sharma. All actors look stunning and have easily disappeared into their characters. Arshad Warsi plays an NIA officer who is hired to investigate a bomb blast. We see Divya Dutta playing a politician who coerces Warsi to shut the case. Naseeruddin Shah is playing an ex-army officer who is fighting his sorrows after his daughter dies in the bomb blast.Rajesh Sharma is playing a corrupt official.

Watch Irada trailer here

The film has some smart, tricky dialogues that take time to sink in. “This is not a city of Shah Rukh Khan’s films. It’s shrouded in darkness. Anyone can go missing,” says one character. “There is only one lion in a jungle and there is one Khalifa in a city. Everyone else is mere existing,” says Naseeruddin Shah in the film.

There is also an exchange of words between Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in the film. But those scenes are rare. Arshad Warsi’s funny act lends the film a levity that it requires. The film is directed by Aparnaa Singh. Irada will be released on February 17.

