Irada title song: Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah join forces, watch video

Irada title song: It is clear that Naseeruddin Shah’s character lives in a small-town which is caught in the nets of politician-corporate nexus. Irada title song: It is clear that Naseeruddin Shah’s character lives in a small-town which is caught in the nets of politician-corporate nexus.

Bollywood took its own time to warm up to the theme of eco-terrorism. While Hollywood has churned out multiple films with this as the theme, Bollywood is finally coming out with its first ‘eco-thriller’. In the lead are Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah and Sagarika Ghatge. One can easily say that what this film lacks in star-power, it more than makes up with the calibre of its actors.

But the question is: will that be enough to lift the film off the ground? On February 10, the film’s title track was released and while it lacks the quality that makes a song an earworm, it helps you understand the film’s central theme. It is clear that Naseer’s character lives in a small-town which is caught in the nets of politician-corporate nexus. It is the ground zero of eco-terrorism and Naseer loses his daughter due to it. As he gets ready top wreck vengeance, Arshad steps into the mix. He is a cop and his only job is to close the case without making a dent on the status quo.

Nikhil Uzgare gives the song his voice while it is composed by Neeraj Shridhar. Its lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan.

Watch | Irada | Title Track | Naseeruddin Shah | Arshad Warsi | Sagarika Ghatge | Nikhil Uzgare

Sagarika plays a journalist in the film. Talking about the film, Sagarika said both her co-stars – Arshad and Naseeruddin – were the biggest reasons for her to come on board for the movie. “For me one reason why I just had to be a part of this film, was the cast which had people like Naseer ji and Arshad because I have immense respect for both of them as actors. I think for actors like me, it is just a great feeling to see those actors perform. You get to learn so much just by seeing them, by watching them.”

Also watch | Irada | Official Trailer | Naseeruddin Shah | Arshad Warsi | Releasing 17th February 2017

Irada, directed by debutant Aparnaa Singh, is scheduled to release on February 17.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd