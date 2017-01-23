Irada: The first look of Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi film out, see pic

The first look of Irada starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in lead roles has come out. The first look of Irada starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in lead roles has come out.

The first look of Irada starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in lead roles has come out. In fact, makers have released a series of posters highlighting different actors. Directed by Aparnaa Singh, the film is set to release on February 17. We must say, the poster looks intriguing and dark. However, there aren’t much details about the film as of now. The trailer will be released on January 24. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look of the film and captioned the picture as, “Here’s the first poster of #Irada, featuring #NaseeruddinShah… Trailer out tomorrow.” The film also stars Divya Dutta.

Arshad Warsi also took to Twitter to share the first look and captioned the picture, “#Irada accha ho yeh zaruri nahi bus saccha hona chahiye! Trailer of my upcoming film will be out tomorrow @IradaEntLLP”

Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi have shared the screen earlier in films including Dedh Ishqiya. The audience enjoyed watching both the actors on screen. Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in film Ok Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor recently spoke about Aamir Khan’s film Dangal.

“If you study Aamir’s films, the one he is involved in and has been responsible for, you will always see convincing and powerful supporting roles. I’ve been trying to credit Aamir for it because it cannot be just coincidence that right from Lagaan, Sarfarosh and so many other films, they all are complete scripts. Though he has been the focus of all such films, he made sure he has interesting roles played by good actors. It is not something that’s witnessed often, but it should be. Most of our stars are pretty insecure. They make sure that apart from them, the others actors are mediocre but Aamir is an exception, ” the actor said in an interview with indianexpress.com.