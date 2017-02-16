Irada song ‘Mitran De’ lightens up the intense film starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi

Irada song Mitran De comes as a relief to the otherwise intense theme of the movie. Irada song Mitran De comes as a relief to the otherwise intense theme of the movie.

Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi starrer Irada might be lacking the presence of Bollywood biggies like the Khans or the Bachchans but the theme of the movie, which revolves around eco-terrorism seems riveting enough. Directed by debutant Aparnaa Singh, the film is set to release on February 17.

Though not much buzz has been created around the socially relevant thriller, the makers are trying to pique the interest of movie goers by releasing the songs. After the title track gave a sneak peek into the film’s central theme, the recently released song Mitran De comes as a relief to the otherwise intense theme of the movie. The song which has a colorful backdrop of a gala in Punjab seems to be the only addition to the film that gives heed to Bollywood’s love for song and dance sequence.

Watch | Irada song Mitran De

Sung by Master Saleem, Kaur B, and Earl Edgar, the song is composed by Neeraj Shridhar. Sameer Anjaan has penned the lyrics of this song.

The film brings actors Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi back together after Ishqiya and its sequel, Dedh Ishqiya. This movie has Naseeruddin essaying the role of an ex-Army man who seeks revenge for his deceased daughter, while Arshad Warsi plays that of an officer.

Watch| Irada title track

Talking about the ecological thriller, Naseeruddin said in an earlier interview, “To raise a question is the focus of any form of art. The film is about how the drinkable water has become poisonous in Punjab. The film is a medium which raises serious issues in an entertaining way. We have tried to do that.” The movie also stars actors Divya Dutta, Sagarika Ghatge and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

