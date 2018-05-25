Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to party on Star Plus before IPL finale

Follow Us:
The IPL finale on Sunday is going to be one grand night. With two cricketing teams fighting it out for the trophy, a rally of stars will also make their presence felt at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, with their scintillating performances.

The IPL finale on Sunday is going to be one grand night. With two cricketing teams fighting it out for the trophy, a rally of stars will also make their presence felt at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, with their scintillating performances. To get more viewers to watch the show, all channels under the Star network have planned some fun outing before the match. Star Plus, the popular GEC has got together most of its actors from various shows as part of their event. Titled, “Party Toh Banti Hai”, the two-hour series will also see stars of upcoming films getting together for an exciting night.

As per sources, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor will be hosting the show while actors like Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, and Veere Di Wedding actors Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will be seen performing in the show. Apart from celebrating the cricket fever, the actors will also be promoting their films through this show.

Shared a source, “The Bollywood stars will be seen interacting with each other and talking about their films, along with performing to their hit numbers. They will also talk to the audience about their films and most importantly cricket. Most of the Star Plus actors have also shot for some performances. Overall it’s going to be one big party on Star Plus just before the nail-biting finale. Ranbir is yet to shoot and he will be mostly doing the anchor links for the entire program.”

The channel has shared a few teasers of the gala night on its Twitter page:

Watch Party Toh Banti Hai this Sunday, May 27 on Star Plus at 5 pm.

