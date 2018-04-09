IPL 2018: KKR beats RCB, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with daughter Suhana, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana and son AbRam cheered on Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana and son AbRam cheered on Kolkata Knight Riders.

We have often seen Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam or daughter Suhana Khan at Indian Premier League matches. The actor considers his kids as his lucky charm. And yes, SRK was proved right again on April 8 when his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The match took place at Eden Gardens and the entire stadium united to celebrate Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory. As soon as SRK’s team registered its win, the actor joined his team on the ground along with Suhana. The actor’s daughter, who is prepping for her Bollywood debut, was accompanied by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.

It would not be wrong to say that while Shah Rukh Khan was the heart-stealer at the match, his daughter did become a point of discussion. And we just cannot get over how the beautiful Suhana cheered up everyone with her bright smile. She sure has got the charm just like her father. AbRam, who has been an integral part of KKR celebrations in the last few years, was also present at the match. We cannot wait to see the little one back on the ground.

Check out photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam:

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam seemed to be engrossed in a mobile game. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam seemed to be engrossed in a mobile game. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan cheered on Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan cheered on Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan waved to his fans. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan waved to his fans. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with daughter Suhana, wife Gauri and son AbRam. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with daughter Suhana, wife Gauri and son AbRam. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh celebrated the victory of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh celebrated the victory of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan joined his KKR team on the ground. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan joined his KKR team on the ground. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh does Korlo Lorbo Jeetbo Re on the ground. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh does Korlo Lorbo Jeetbo Re on the ground. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged KKR fans. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged KKR fans. (Photo by APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan was ecstatic about KKR’s win. (Photo by APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan was ecstatic about KKR’s win. (Photo by APH Images)

Here are more pictures from KKR vs RCB IPL match:

Shah Rukh Khan greeting FANs at Eden Gardens while taking a post #KKRvRCB victory lap with Suhana Khan 💜✨🙌🏻 • via – http://t.co/KH9mincZrt#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2018 • KKR HAI TAIYAAR • pic.twitter.com/KJzNY7GXt0 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 8, 2018

SRK was live on @KKRiders Facebook page earlier tonight post match & see what message he has for all the FANs.#KKRvRCB #IPL2018 #KorboLorboJeetbo Via – http://t.co/MYhenMHG5q • KKR HAI TAIYAAR • pic.twitter.com/IjVMgHcQqJ — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 8, 2018

SRK mentioned in post match presentation that AbRam plays football & is also learning Taekwondo. He also wishes AbRam plays Hockey for India someday. Truly Kabir Khan of Indian Cinema who genuinely cares about Indian sports & hockey in particular. pic.twitter.com/RlhVQsDt74 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 9, 2018

Apart from Suhana and AbRam, the match was also attended by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and her friends. Gauri shared a picture and a short video on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has replaced Gautam Gambhir as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Welcoming the new captain, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a heartwarming message on Twitter, “As we stand poised for a new season of KKR we welcome @DineshKarthik as our Captain. Like our Captains over the yrs we know u will also lead us by boosting the self-esteem & dignity of all of us.”

