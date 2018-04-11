IPL 2018: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan posing with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva will make your day

Shah Rukh Khan makes adorable faces with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Shah Rukh Khan makes adorable faces with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.

It was a clash of the titans as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders battled it out on the field in the IPL match on Tuesday evening. But looks like Shah Rukh made a new friend while cheering for his team from the stands. Yes, the actor was spotted having a lot of fun with Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva and pictures of them making adorable faces together have since gone viral.

While the three-year-old Ziva was busy cheering for her dad’s team with full gusto, it was her mom Sakshi Dhoni who asked the two to pose for a picture. The nail-biting match, however, saw Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.

This was CSK’s first match in Chennai and as expected fans thronged the Chepauk Stadium. SRK had also attended the opening match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8. Ziva and Sakshi, on the other hand, are known to attend each and every match played by CSK.

King Khan and Sakshi just after CSK won the march in their den after 1065 days! 💯 pic.twitter.com/9BimY4PZoJ — MS Dhoni.Net (@MSDhoniNet) April 10, 2018

King Khan had also met Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Sunday at the Eden Gardens stadium. Even though RCB skipper Kohli tasted defeat in the opening match against KKR, the two were seen hugging each other on the field, making the day memorable for fans.

Shah Rukh Khan makes sure to extend his full support to his team and has often been spotted visiting their matches. Earlier too, pictures of SRK cheering for KKR with daughter Suhana Khan and AbRam had gone viral over the internet. In an interview post their win with RCB, Shah Rukh even told PTI that he would love to see his five-year-old son AbRam play hockey for India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd