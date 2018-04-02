IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Varun Dhawan takes time out for rehearsals, Ranveer Singh backs out due to a shoulder injury

Varun Dhawan has been confirmed to performed at IPL opening ceremony this year. Varun Dhawan has been confirmed to performed at IPL opening ceremony this year.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start in Mumbai on April 7 and looks like its opening ceremony will be a star-studded affair as always. While there are reports that Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez will set the stage on fire, Varun Dhawan’s presence at the ceremony has already been confirmed.

An official spokesperson for the actor revealed that despite him being involved in various Bollywood projects including October and Sui Dhaaga, Dhawan is taking out time to rehearse for the gala event. Reports were doing the rounds that Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh has also been roped in to perform the closing act at the ceremony. But unfortunately, due to a shoulder injury, the actor will not be able to join Dhawan on April 7.

A statement released by the Padmaavat actor on April 2 stated, “After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony. They feel his high-energy performance would only strain his shoulder and aggravate the injury.”

In an earlier statement, Ranveer’s spokesperson had said, “Ranveer Singh injured his shoulder during a football match and he has been advised by the doctors to not strain himself for at least a month. However, Ranveer has refused to take any breaks from the ongoing shoot of Gully Boy as it is not physically tenuous. He is also in consultation with the doctors to advise him on whether he should perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony where he was locked for delivering the finale act.”

In 2017, the Indian Premier League opening ceremony had taken place at eight different locations with actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani, Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh performing at the venues.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd