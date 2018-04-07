IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Here are all the Bollywood stars set to perform tonight

IPL amalgamates two things Indians love most: Cricket and Bollywood. IPL amalgamates two things Indians love most: Cricket and Bollywood.

It is said IPL is more than cricket. It is an amalgam of cricket and entertainment, two things Indians love the most. It is no wonder, then, that it gets a huge response every year. This year, the T20 extravaganza will kick off with Chennai Super Kings, who are making a comeback this year after a two-year suspension, playing against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. But before the actual cricket begins, there is going to be a dazzling star-studded ceremony for the entertainment of audience that is turning up.

Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia will set the stage afire with their performance. The stars except for Varun Dhawan (who joined later) were seen rehearsing for their grand performance yesterday. Clearly, the event will be something to witness. It may just be a prelude, but preludes are important in that they set the stage. Singer Mika Singh will also deliver a performance. He has said that he would dedicate two songs to Salman Khan, who was granted bail today in the blackbuck poaching case.

Tamannah had expressed excitement about her impending performance earlier. She said, “I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it’s the opening night.”

She added “Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So, it goes out to pretty much the whole of India.”

While many purists may dismiss T20 and especially IPL as money-driven, too glamorous and a lower hit-and-giggle form of cricket, most fans do not care. Test cricket, that is considered the real test, simply bores many people who do not have time and patience to follow a single game for five days. T20 offers quick entertainment. And IPL, with its Bollywood overdose (apart from opening ceremonies, many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan own IPL teams), is the perfect antidote to people’s humdrum lives.

Here are the photos and videos of the stars prepping up for their performance.

Are you excited for today evening’s IPL opening ceremony?

