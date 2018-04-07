IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhudheva and others give captivating performances

Stars came on earth in IPL 2018 opening ceremony. Stars came on earth in IPL 2018 opening ceremony.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony was grand as expected. The IPL brings together cricket and Bollywood together like nothing else and this was perfectly apparent in the performances by stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhudheva and Mika. The T20 extravaganza that enters its 11th year in 2018 has been a huge success story with its mix of glamour of Bollywood bigwigs and exciting, nail-biting cricket played by some of the best players from around the world.

Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium glittered with thousands of lights as the ceremony began. The roar of the crowd was deafening, even though the attendance seemed a little thin. The IPL will kick off with a match between Chennai Super Kings and the hosts Mumbai Indians.

The programme began with Varun Dhawan dancing to popular songs from his hit 2017 film Judwaa 2. The performance was cheered on enthusiastically by the crowd. Prabhudheva then entered the stage, and showed off his incredible dancing skills, moving to iconic songs like “Urvashi” and “Muqabla”. For an instant, both Prabhudheva and Varun Dhawan were on the stage, and it was not a surprise to see one completely outmatched by the other.

Tamannaah Bhatia as promised danced to four songs from four different languages. Earlier, she had said, “Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So, it goes out to pretty much the whole of India.”

After Tamannaah charmed the crowd, it was Mika Singh who entertained fans by singing popular songs. The crowd sang along too. It was then Jacqueline Fernandez’s turn to enthrall the crowds.

But it was the performance of Hrithik Roshan that inspired the most applause and noise. And although there was a little lethargy in his moves (he seemed tired, perhaps), it was still a charged, committed performance with the same bewilderingly difficult steps Hrithik is famous for.

