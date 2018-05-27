IPL 2018: Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez rehearse for the closing ceremony

IPL 2018: The stars were seen gearing up for IPL 2018 closing ceremony in the videos shared on their social media pages. IPL 2018: The stars were seen gearing up for IPL 2018 closing ceremony in the videos shared on their social media pages.

The much-awaited IPL 2018 grand finale is all set to take place on May 27 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. While the cricket lovers are keen to see the final match, many are also looking forward to the performances at the closing ceremony. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif are some of the many stars who will be seen performing before the match begins. The stars were seen gearing up for the same in the videos shared on their social media pages.

Kriti recently shared some videos of herself with the caption, “#IPLRehearsals 💃🏻💙.” This will be Kriti’s second IPL performance, after her last season’s opening ceremony performance. The actor has been rehearsing for her act since the past few days and will be seen delivering a celebratory performance right before the final match. She will be grooving to popular tracks from her films such as Heropanti, Raabta, Dilwale and the most recent one, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been prepping for the big event. Interestingly, this Race 3 actor had also been a part of the opening ceremony of the IPL where she danced to her hit numbers, Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from her blockbuster film Judwaa 2.

Katrina Kaif, whose performance went on to make headlines at the IPL grand opening in 2016, is also set to return to the IPL stage after two years.

While details are under wraps for the moment, sources reveal that Katrina will have a 10-minute performance that closes the show. Katrina is also rumored to be performing to her blockbuster songs, including the recent Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor will be hosting the show while actors like Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, and Veere Di Wedding actors Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will be seen performing in the show.

This final, enjoy cricket with masti, dhamaal and entertainment. #PartyTohBantiHai

Cricket Final LIVE Party Toh Banti Hai, 27th May at 5pm only on STAR PLUS. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor Click to set a reminder: http://t.co/wuO9hnaqg6 pic.twitter.com/E7WQ3A1air — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 25, 2018

The segment is called Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai.

