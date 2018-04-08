IPL 2018 behind the scenes: Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva cheer for Mumbai and Chennai teams, Tamannaah-Jacqueline all praise for each other

Bollywood celebrities share their moments from the Indian Premier League 2018. Bollywood celebrities share their moments from the Indian Premier League 2018.

The Indian Premier League 2018 kick-started on April 8 on a smashing note with Varun Dhawan’s “Tan Tana Tan” performance and Hrithik Roshan’s “Ek Pal Ka Jeena”. The highlight of the performance was also the face-off of Varun and Prabhudheva, who had set the stage on fire with the “Muqabala” track. While the boys had filled the entire environment with immense energy, the Bollywood ladies did not leave any stone unturned to set the stage on fire with their hot moves. Tamannaah and Jacqueline Fernandez performed on the stage. Tamannaah brought the Baahubali madness alive, while Jacqueline grooved to “Ek Do Teen” from Baaghi 2.

Just like how cricket is a form of entertainment for the audience, the celebrities also made sure to cheer for their respective teams. The league opened with Chennai Super Kings playing against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Varun and Prabhudheva cheered for Mumbai and Chennai teams, respectively. In fact, Varun seemed extremely excited during the match and post his performance. Later, through his Insta stories, he told his fans it was his first performance at the IPL. Interestingly, Varun and Prabhu’s dance-off does not end here. The two would be sharing the screen space again in India’s biggest dance film directed by Remo D’souza. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan at Indian Premier League 2018. Varun Dhawan at Indian Premier League 2018.

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva’s face off at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018. Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva’s face off at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018.

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva lend support to their favorite teams. Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva lend support to their favorite teams.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah share their best IPL moment. Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah share their best IPL moment.

Jacqueline and Tamannaah’s selfie moment. Jacqueline and Tamannaah’s selfie moment.

Hrithik, who was the last minute performer, also shared a glimpse of himself rehearsing for the act. Initially, Ranveer Singh was lined-up for the performance but due to a shoulder injury, Ranveer had to step back.

On the other hand, Jacqueline and Tamannaah spent some sweet moments together. The two were all praise for each other in their Insta stories. Tamannaah said about her performance, “I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it’s the opening night.”

The T20 extravaganza that enters its 11th year in 2018 has been a huge success story with its mix of glamour of Bollywood bigwigs and exciting, nail-biting cricket played by some of the best players from around the world.

