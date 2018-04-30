IPL 2018: Anushka Sharma spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru, see photos

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the April 29 match. Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the April 29 match.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made it a point to stick with each other through thick and thin. While Virat takes to social media to promote and appreciate his wife’s work, Anushka tries to turn up at almost all of Virat’s matches to cheer for him from the stands. On April 29, Anushka was seen at the match between Virat’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders held in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma was spotted doing her best to cheer for Virat Kohli from the stands. Anushka looked visibly overjoyed when Kohli hit a half-century. Earlier this week too, Anushka was spotted during RCB’s match against Kings XI Punjab. The Sui Dhaaga actor was seen appreciating Virat’s fielding skills and blowing a couple of flying kisses at him during the match. We even saw her bonding with Kings XI Punjab’s co-owner and actor Preity Zinta. RCB had then won the match against Preity’s team.

Check out the photos of Anushka Sharma at IPL 2018:

Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands. Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands.

Anushka Sharma spotted during an IPL match. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma spotted during an IPL match. (Source: APH Images)

Anushka has made it a point to turn up for as many IPL matches as possible. (Source: APH Images) Anushka has made it a point to turn up for as many IPL matches as possible. (Source: APH Images)

Recently, the Indian skipper had also shared a lovely photograph of himself with his ladylove Anushka on Instagram. “Such a stunner, Love of my life! ♥️😍 @anushkasharma,” wrote Virat along with the photo. Interestingly, Anushka will also celebrate her 30th birthday on May 1. On the same day, Virat has a match lined up against Mumbai Indians.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her next Sui Dhaaga. Starring Varun Dhawan, the film is helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. Recently, a new look of Anushka from the sets of the film surfaced on social media. In the film, the actor essays the role of an embroiderer Mamta. Sui Dhaaga will release in September 2018. Anushka will next be seen in the role of a journalist in the biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life titled Sanju.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd