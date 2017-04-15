IPL 2017: Yami Gautam’s charm added to her killer moves at Delhi opening ceremony. See pics

IPL 2017: Yami Gautam moves her lakk at the Delhi opening ceremony. IPL 2017: Yami Gautam moves her lakk at the Delhi opening ceremony.

Yami Gautam and singer Guru Randhawa set the stage on fire as they performed at the 2017 IPL opening ceremony in Delhi. The actor who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in this year’s hit film Kaabil, performed on some peppy chartbusters along with independent musician Guru. There were hoots and cheers from the fans who were all set to watch the match between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

She performed on the tracks like “Gala Goodiyan” from Dil Dhadakne Do, “Move Your Lakk”, the hit song from Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming movie Noor, Guru Randhawa’s song “Suit Suit” which has been included in Irrfan Khan’s new film Hindi Medium and the popular song “Rum Rum” from Yami’s debut Bollywood flick Vicky Donor. She also grooved to the popular party number, “Nachange Saari Raat” from her film Junooniyat.

See | Yami Gautam performance pics

Yami and Guru’s performance on “Suit Suit” seems to have stolen the show, as the singer himself set the hearts soaring and the crowd pumping with his performance.

Though initial reports had suggested that Parineeti Chopra would be performing at Delhi, the actor later tweeted and cleared the air saying that it was a rumour, and in fact, she was currently in Hyderabad shooting for Golmaal 4 with Ajay Devgn.

The last celebrity to have graced the stage in an opening ceremony was actor Shraddha Kapoor and singer Monali Thakur in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shraddha’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor was also present during her performance and he also doubled up as her cheerleader. It was an adorable sight.

On the work front, Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh.

