IPL 2017: Yami Gautam replaces Parineeti Chopra, but it isn’t for a film, watch video

So far several Bollywood stars including Amy Jackson, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and most recently Shraddha Kapoor gave some stunning performances during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2017. These stars not only enthralled the crowd but also upped the glamour quotient of the cricketing season. Parineeti Chopra, who was to perform today in the capital ahead of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match, will not be doing that. The actor tweeted on the same and said, “Guys — contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again.” Well, this is not a good news for all Parineeti Chopra fans, but they can surely see some stunning act from Yami Gautam who has now come onboard for the same act.

Guys — contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again!! 🙂 — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 15, 2017

Fresh from the success of her last film Kaabil co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam is all set to give her IPL performance today at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Yami also tweeted about the same along with a video ahead of this much-anticipated performance. Yami captioned this video as, “Delhi we are ready for u! 😁 See u tomorrow @IPL 2017 opening ceremony! 💃@zenithdance1 @EncompassTalk @meenal16.” Meanwhile, a video is also floating on fan pages wherein Yami can be seen rehearsing for her performance. Going by this video, Yami is seen shaking her leg on Punjabi number “Suit Suit Karda.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her next release Meri Pyaari Bindu co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will see Parineeti playing the role of an aspiring singer. Parineeti is returning to the silver screen after staying away for sometime to get in shape. Her fans will also see her in the fourth instalment of much celebrated Golmaal franchise.

