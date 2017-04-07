IPL 2017: Twitter asks who is the worst dancer–Riteish Deshmukh or Amy Jackson after Indian Premier League performances!

IPL 2017: Riteish Deshmukh tried to woo the Marathi audience of Pune by shaking a leg on popular Marathi folk songs. IPL 2017: Riteish Deshmukh tried to woo the Marathi audience of Pune by shaking a leg on popular Marathi folk songs.

After returning home disappointed from Amy Jackson’s performance at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2017 in Hyderabad, cricket and Bollywood fans had high expectations from the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. But little did the audience knew that they will have to witness another flop show by Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish tried to woo the Marathi audience of Pune by shaking a leg on some popular Marathi folk songs and peppy Bollywood numbers like Taang Utha Ke from his film Housefull 3 but as the actor took the stage, the audience got bored and expressed their displeasure on social media. Twitterati didn’t leave a chance to vent out their frustration about the second awful performance in a row. While some ran a contest asking people to choose between Riteish and Amy for the title of the worst dancer, others wondered whether the organisers of the most popular sports event of the country have done some cost-cutting in the tenth season of IPL. One thing was sure, the cricket fans missed the extravagant performances by their favourite Bollywood stars.

Also read | IPL 2017: Tiger Shroff’s Indian Premier League performance will make you forget Amy Jackson, watch video

Check Twitterati’s reaction for Riteish Deshmukh’s performance:

*Switches On TV to watch the IPL opening ceremony * *Sees Ritesh Deshmukh*

……….. * Switches off TV * — Jawad (@jawad_khan1998) April 6, 2017

Was Ritesh deshmukh paid for walking back and forth on the stage??? 😂 #RD — Mahi (@Mahi08860896) April 6, 2017

#IPL I thought @Amyjackson was worst dancer of Bollywood but then came Ritesh Deshmukh. — NidHi (@Nidhi_NH) April 6, 2017

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff has upped the expectations for his performance in Rajkot on Friday as he shared his rehearsal video on his Instagram account. Apart from Tiger Shroff, music composers Sachin-Jigar will be seen entertaining the Gujarati audience of Rajkot by inculcating their culture and tradition in their performance.

The others who are lined up to perform at the remaining opening ceremonies of IPL 2017 include singer Benny Dayal and actor Kriti Sanon in Bengaluru on Saturday, Disha Patani in Indore and Kolkata’s first match will see Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur’s gig on April 13. Parineeti Chopra will be seen showing off her dance moves at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium before the match on April 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd