IPL 2017: Tiger Shroff’s Indian Premier League performance will make you forget Amy Jackson, watch video

Over the years, Indian Premier League has witnessed some flashy and whistle-worthy performances from Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. But the IPL 10 celebrations which were expected to be extravagant got a little dull on Wednesday. The huge crowd which turned up at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to witness some brilliant performances from Bollywood stars returned disappointed with 2.0 actor Amy Jackson as the sole attraction.

But it’s too soon to be disappointed. The organisers of the show have planned eight “opening ceremonies” at each venue this year for the fans of the most popular Indian sport and they will all be led by Bollywood stars. Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff will step on the stage in Rajkot to woo the cricket fans there. The actor shared his rehearsal video on his social media account and after watching the video, we can assure that this actor will surely entertain you.

Check Tiger Shroff’s rehearsal video here.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, the cricket fans in Rajkot will be treated to a mesmerising performance by music composers Sachin-Jigar. The duo will be seen inculcating the Gujarati culture in their performance. “We are putting together a carnival-like performance which we have never done before. We will be inculcating a lot of Gujarati culture and tradition in our act, which will be in sync with the spirit of this year’s IPL. We would also love to give a chance to local talent- musicians and dancers and be a part of our performance crew,” said the duo in a statement to IANS.

The other venues will also see the glamour quotient going up. While Badtameez Dil singer Benny Dayal and actor Kriti Sanon will be performing in Bengaluru on Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh will be heading the opening ceremony in Mumbai. Indore will have Disha Patani performing on Saturday and Kolkata’s first match will see Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur’s gig on April 13. Parineeti Chopra will be seen dancing at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium before the match on April 15.

