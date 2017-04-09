IPL 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora bowled over the audience with their moves. See pics, video

Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora Khan performed together to Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s title track, “Badri Ki Dulhania”. Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora Khan performed together to Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s title track, “Badri Ki Dulhania”.

For various reasons, IPL has become a favourite among cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. One among them is the fact that the stars get another platform to showcase their talent. Secondly, it is another ground where cricketers from all over the world come together for the league and get to witness a live performance of Bollywood stars. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Sushant Singh Rajput arrived in style with Mumbai Indians’ theme song at the Wankhede Stadium.

The actor danced to the beats of Deva Shree Ganesha from the film Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra. Sushant’s energetic and stylish performance had the crowd at the stadium grooving along with him.

His performance on the number was impressive and his rehearsals seemed to pay off. We saw him climb the human pyramid, balance himself perfectly and groove simultaneously.

Not just that, he also performed on some iconic old Bollywood tracks. Especially, Rang Barse with Malaika Arora who arrived on stage in a palanquin like a princess was impressive.

Alright a sneak peek of today’s #IPL performance. Great atmosphere, enjoyed a lot..!!#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/nyGPZEM6rl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) April 9, 2017

Back to a Cricket Stadium after a while. This time to celebrate it.#IPL #wankhede #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vTD9HtoOGM — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) April 8, 2017

Her entrance was followed by her moving to the rhythm of “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

After Rang Barse, Sushant and Malaika also performed together to Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s title track, “Badri Ki Dulhania”.

Shraddha Kapoor, Monali Thakur will be performing at the opening ceremony in Kolkata on April 13 and Parineeti Chopra is expected to perform at the opening ceremony in Delhi on April 15. The opening ceremonies that were initially a letdown – especially that of Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh seems to have taken a turn for the better.

