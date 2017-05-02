IPL 2017: Sunny Leone challenges Virendra Sehwag. What are they planning to do in the commentary box? Watch video

Sunny Leone is all set to join Virendra Sehwag in the commentary box on Tuesday in Delhi of the IPL match. Sunny Leone is all set to join Virendra Sehwag in the commentary box on Tuesday in Delhi of the IPL match.

After leaving her fans weak in their knees with her ‘Laila’ act in this year’s hit film Raees, Sunny Leone now has her eyes set on the cricket field. No, she isn’t playing any matches, still grabbing all the attention during the ongoing tenth season of Indian Premier League or IPL in her own way. Bollywood’s Baby Doll recently had a gala time in the Masala Commentary Box with Sunil Grover during a match between Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab. Next up, Sunny is all set to challenge the commentary skills of cricketer Virendra Sehwag on Tuesday.

The cricket lovers in Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla stadium will be treated with Sunny’s funny banters and her love for cricket as she will sit in the commentary box for an app-based commentary of the IPL match for UC news with former cricketer Virendra Sehwag. Since Sehwag’s wit, both on and off-the-field is well known, it will be interesting to see how well our Bollywood beauty will give it back to the cricket icon in her own adorable manner.

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make Met Gala 2017 debut and we love both of them. See pics

Before taking to the commentary box, Sunny asked her fans for suggestions on who should accompany her this time in the cricket stadium. “Hi guys,I’m looking for a cricket legend as partner for my next #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India .Any suggestions?” wrote Sunny along with a video. Quick to respond was Virendra Sehwag as he replied saying, “Hmm..commentary is going to be really Funny with Sunny. I am ready, aap bhi taiyaar ho jao! Dhamaka ho jayega, kyun?” Sunny accepted the challenge as she wrote, “Get ready!! Challenge is on aur Masti shuruuuuuuu!!!!!! Hehe.”

Hi guys,I’m looking for a cricket legend as partner for my next #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India .Any suggestions? http://t.co/GVdEtaX2ur — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 30, 2017

Hmm..commentary is going to be really Funny with Sunny. I am ready, aap bhi taiyaar ho jao! Dhamaka ho jayega, kyun?

:_) http://t.co/SxMSleWQKP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2017

Get ready!! Challenge is on aur Masti shuruuuuuuu!!!!!! Hehe http://t.co/7Oz1W1pXB0 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 30, 2017

Unlike the previous time when Sunny had a reason to root for Kolkata Knight Riders for her obvious obsession with the King of Bollywood – SRK, this time, it will be interesting to see which team the Jism 2 actor support – Delhi Daredevils or Sunrisers Hyderabad.

See some pictures of Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover from the commentary box

Excited to share the stage with Sunny, Sehwag asked her if she was ready to entertain the cricket fans. “Aao zara hatt ke commentary karein.See you at 8PM on @UCNews_India app! @SunnyLeone ji..r u ready? #MasalaCommentary,” wrote Sehwag. An over enthusiastic Sunny had a prompt reply as she tweeted, “Haanji Viru paaji…am ready. Let’s rock the #MasalaCommentary tonight. Guys, are you ready as well?”

Taking into consideration Sunny’s previous fun-filled appearance in the commentary box, we can only say that Viru is up for some fun time tonight during the match between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd