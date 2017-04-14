IPL 2017: Shraddha Kapoor’s head turning act at Eden Gardens got loudest cheers from dad Shakti Kapoor. See pics, videos

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her next release Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her next release Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor set the stage on fire with her stunning performance during the opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shraddha sent the crowd into a frenzy after she shook a leg on her hit numbers. Singer Monali Thakur also crooned some of her most famous songs. Both the stars performed ahead of the first match of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic stadium on Thursday evening during the ongoing tenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During her 21-minute long performance, Shraddha left no stone unturned to entertain the crowd. The actor danced on her chartbuster songs – “Tum Hi Ho” (Aashiqui 2), “Teri Galliyan” (Ek Villain), “The Humma Song” (OK Jaanu) and “Cham Cham” (Baaghi). Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor was cheering for her from the stands and looked delighted. Dressed in a pair of golden top and purple pants, Shraddha looked lovely. The actor danced with ease and seemed to enjoy herself. Monali also entertained the audience with her songs “Moh Moh ke Dhaage”, “Tune Mari Entriyaan” and the title song of “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.” Her songs drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Beauty to its level BEST 😍❤

Yesteday performing at #IPL in Kolkata’s

Eden Garden 💘🔥@ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/gsVhHGNpIz — Shraddha Kapoor 24×7 (@ShraddhaKNet) April 14, 2017

Probably the most special moment for us & @ShraddhaKapoor ,Shakti sir cheering for shraddha ♥ pic.twitter.com/IuK4MqijNE — Shraddha Kapoor 24×7 (@ShraddhaKNet) April 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her next release Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The trailer has got mixed reviews from the viewers. The film is slated for a May 19 release this year. Talking about her film the actor told indianexpress.com, “I think the status of half girlfriend, half boyfriend is existent. I have seen a lot of my female friends say, ‘I like him but I don’t want to commit fully.'”

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show is no longer among television’s top 10, Nach Baliye 8 climbs up the charts

“Now, the youth wants to discover the other person before deciding that he or she is the right one. They want to spend time and they want to meet other people too to see what’s best for them. That is an evolution of the society all across the world. Due to digital technology, the dating concept has evolved a little bit in India. Today people go on dates, there is an availability to socialise beyond college and school situations. And even parents have also evolved,” added Shraddha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd