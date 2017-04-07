IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam cheer for their team. See pics

IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan is with his son AbRam in Rajkot. IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan is with his son AbRam in Rajkot.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Punjab to root for his upcoming movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. Also starring Anushka Sharma, we have been getting pics of the actor from the sets, performing for a song, donning a turban and what not. However, with the start of IPL matches, we can expect to get a look at the actor at the cricket stadiums across the country. Also, if the last season was anything to go by, we are also going to see a lot more of AbRam on the pitch. Be ready to go ‘aww’ everyone!

See | Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam in Rajkot

The Raees star was present at Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders match held at Rajkot. Not just him, but his adorable son AbRam was also present to cheer the team. Twitterati has been posting some great pictures of the actor and his son, complete with varying expressions on the Badshah of Bollywood’s face as the match progressed. Some fans have even posted videos taken when the Dear Zindagi actor arrived with his son.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s lehraate khet moment is a proof why no one can ever beat him as the king of romance, see pics

On the work front, the actor is also looking forward to working in Aanand L Rai’s next directorial venture in which he is apparently set to play the role of a dwarf. This is the first time that the actor will be collaborating with the director. In fact, in an earlier interview with PTI, the actor said, “My look is very different from Kamal Hassan’s in Appu Raja. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It’s important that the audience accepts our effort.”

