IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan proudly says ‘Ami KKR’, Amitabh Bachchan calls the battle ‘extraordinary’ 

KKR vs RCB: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates win of his team in this battle. KKR vs RCB: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates win of his team in this battle.

Indian Premier League experienced an amazing performance by Kolkata Knight Riders, the team owned by Shah Rukh Khan, in its 10th season. The cherry on the cake moment was on April 23rd when KKR won the battle over Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, with a margin of 82 runs. Celebrating the moment, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Do I need to say anything…but that I love u all at the Eden Garden. Ami KKR…YAAAYYYYYY!!!!!”

The match, which took place in the home ground of KKR at the Eden Gardens, was tragic for Virat Kohli as for the first time in the history of IPL, RCB team was all out on the score of only 49 runs. However, the chase was quite interesting and kept the audience glued to their seats. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan had somewhat same kind of feeling during the match. He took the Twitter and wrote, “It must be said .. this is the most exciting IPL we are witnessing! Today’s game of KKRvRCB was extraordinary !!”

Do I need to say anything…but that I love u all at the Eden Garden. Ami KKR…YAAAYYYYYY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m6rjTFhOOl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2017

SRK has been owner of the KKR team since the inception of the league. The team has won the league twice, in 2012 and 2014, after defeating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in the finals respectively. On the work front, Shah Rukh is wrapping up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project, also starring Anushka Sharma. Post this, the actor would begin shooting for Anand L Rai’s project in which he would be seen playing the character of a dwarf.

T 2503 – It must be said .. this is the most exciting IPL we are witnessing ! Today’s game of KKRvRCB was extraordinary !! pic.twitter.com/BNX78HSNRJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2017

Speculations are rife that this film would bring back the on-screen pairing of Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh worked together in Dear Zindagi. However, nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan to speak at TED2017 this week: ‘I hope I remember my speech’

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, is busy with Sarkar 3. He recently tweeted that he is re-shooting some sequences of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd