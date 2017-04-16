IPL 2017: Reel Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput comes out in MS Dhoni’s support, says ‘bat will answer’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s friendly relation goes back to the days when the two promoted Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s friendly relation goes back to the days when the two promoted Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s poor show at ongoing Indian Premier League has set tongues wagging. The dashing cricketer has been struggling to reach double-digit scores in Rising Pune Supergiant’s (RPS) first few matches. Dhoni managed to score 12-ball 12 runs in the first match, 11-ball 5 runs in second, 14-ball in 11 runs in third and 8-ball 5 runs in the fourth match against Gujarat Lions on Friday. Dhoni’s poor form also sent Twitterati in frenzy and #DhoniDropped started trending on social media.

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput — who has played on-screen Dhoni in biopic MS Dhoni The Untold Story — has come out in the defence of the cricketer. The actor in a tweet said that this harsh criticism against Dhoni shows his class. Sushant also said that it’s only a matter of time before Dhoni’s bat answers all the criticism. Sushant took to Twitter and wrote, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s friendly relation goes back to the days when the two promoted Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story. The two share a great camaraderie, given their collaboration on the biopic. Earlier, Sushant also expressed his wishes and gratitude when Dhoni decided to retire as the captain for test matches. Sushant wrote on Twitter, “There is no one like you. You’re the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow, my Captain.🙏 @msdhoni #dhoni.”

Earlier, the actor also shared his thoughts on playing on-screen Dhoni. “It is a challenge and more than that a huge responsibility, considering you are playing someone who is the most famous, loved and successful skipper of India. It hasn’t really been long. My first film ‘Kai Po Che’ completed three years recently. But I have learnt that I can look sexy, ” Sushant told IANS in an interview.

