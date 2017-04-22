IPL 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput questions ‘experts’, hits a boundary with his belief on MS Dhoni

Sushant Singh Rajput does it again, and showed his support for cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput does it again, and showed his support for cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story had earlier shown support to the cricketer when experts were claiming that Dhoni’s form had dropped. In fact #Dhonidropped was trending on Twitter after he ‘failed’ to show improvement. It was then that Sushant had said, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer (sic).”

“Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!! http://t.co/KPEpxeGhJr — SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) April 22, 2017

Seems like the time has come, and as soon as just a week later, the Rising Pune Supergiants won their sixth match, which was against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. MS Dhoni hit a boundary, and the team came out a winner. Following this victory, fans, who earlier claimed that the cricketer’s form had dropped cheered him on the social networking sites, and Sushant, on the other hand, sent out a tweet to ‘experts’. He said, “Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!!”

Well, we are sure that Mahi appreciates the actor’s unwavering support. Sushant, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his film Raabta, alongside his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon, and has been promoting the film recently. The trailer of the film has already hooked the audience with its interesting plot. Also, Rajkummar Rao’s shocking look has piqued the interest of movie lovers even more. Sushant is also working on his film titled Drive, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and produced by Dharma Productions.

